Tranche Finance (SLICE) Achieves Market Cap of $17.84 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002509 BTC on major exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.84 million and $59,000.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00061218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.14 or 0.00796533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.03 or 0.08284966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00086521 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

