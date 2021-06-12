Transcodium Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $123,310.38 and approximately $2,347.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00061869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00800823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.61 or 0.08374804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00086838 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

