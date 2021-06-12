TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,122 shares during the period. TransMedics Group comprises about 4.2% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.33% of TransMedics Group worth $49,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 150,011 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,446,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.31. 295,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,334. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $782.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.97.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,040 shares of company stock worth $3,559,844. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

