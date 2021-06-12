Travala.com Market Cap Tops $124.39 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00007002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $124.39 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00173719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00195791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.01122724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.47 or 1.00080831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,640,003 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.