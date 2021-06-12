TravelNote (TVNT) Trading 132.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $26,771.04 and $1,180.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 132.9% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00168778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00195224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.01110539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.22 or 0.99922875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

