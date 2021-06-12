TRAXIA Reaches Market Capitalization of $177,971.04 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, TRAXIA has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $177,971.04 and approximately $363.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00158080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00195968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.01149013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,605.53 or 0.99900953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

