TRB Advisors LP Buys 125,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TRB Advisors LP raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 250.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 14.8% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $221.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

