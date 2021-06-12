TRB Advisors LP Makes New $10.43 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $10,433,000. Netflix comprises approximately 4.0% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.45 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

