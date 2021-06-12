TRB Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 550,000 Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

TRB Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,751,000. Finch Therapeutics Group comprises 3.4% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TRB Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNCH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.