TRB Advisors LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TRB Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 6.5% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.96 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

