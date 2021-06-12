TRB Advisors LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TRB Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 6.5% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $234.96 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

