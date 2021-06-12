TrezarCoin (TZC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,409.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $737,399.06 and $1,409.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,910.14 or 0.99874227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.00374657 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.00458331 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.70 or 0.00828808 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00064838 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003547 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 254,368,400 coins and its circulating supply is 242,368,400 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

