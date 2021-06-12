Trias Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00061182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.18 or 0.00785093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.69 or 0.08293330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00086774 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

