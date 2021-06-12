Tribe Market Cap Tops $186.96 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $186.96 million and $4.66 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

