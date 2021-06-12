Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,057 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $29,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,441,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.