Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the May 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS TRRSF traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRRSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

