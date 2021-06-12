TriumphX (TRIX) Hits Market Cap of $364,533.83

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. TriumphX has a market cap of $364,533.83 and approximately $41,391.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00061869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00800823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.61 or 0.08374804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00086838 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

