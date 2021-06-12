Trodl (TRO) Hits Market Cap of $879,996.37

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Trodl has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Trodl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trodl has a total market cap of $879,996.37 and $3,416.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00169866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00196707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.46 or 0.01134502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,622.84 or 1.00168953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

