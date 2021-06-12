Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $884.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,750.50 or 0.99995072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00033123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00064635 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009418 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

