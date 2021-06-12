Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Tronox worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tronox by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

