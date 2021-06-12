TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,900,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,249,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

WFC stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

