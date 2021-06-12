TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

