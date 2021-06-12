TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,410 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 49,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 262.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32. The company has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

