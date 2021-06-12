TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,329 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.48. The stock has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

