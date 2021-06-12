TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $70.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.