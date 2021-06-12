TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,441.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,313.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

