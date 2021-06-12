TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,747,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 67,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Shares of JPM opened at $160.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $485.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

