TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NKE stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.