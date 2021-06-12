TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.