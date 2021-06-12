TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 20,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $381.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

