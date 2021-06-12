TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.