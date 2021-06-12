TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

