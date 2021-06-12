TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $132,324,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $224.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

