TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

