TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,119,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $244.04 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $245.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.64.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

