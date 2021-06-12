TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Visa stock opened at $234.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

