TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 174 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $652.58. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $181.70 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

