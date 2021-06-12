TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 41,517 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 1,170.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,134.3% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 784.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of TECL opened at $49.28 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $52.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86.

