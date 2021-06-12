TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 329.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $149.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

