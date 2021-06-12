TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 18,340 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Umpqua worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

UMPQ opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.