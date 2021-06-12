TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,113,194 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,113,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 297,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,408,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.