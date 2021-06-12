TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,728 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $239.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $163.99 and a 52 week high of $239.20.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

