TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 379 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 121,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $331.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.37. The firm has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

