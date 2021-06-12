TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 4,442 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises about 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,929 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $78.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.40. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

