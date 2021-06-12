TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,644,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $424.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $425.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.