TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $41.15 million and approximately $39.27 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00787618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.27 or 0.08272688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086208 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

