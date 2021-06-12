TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $577,353.27 and $3,192.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00060440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001224 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00222789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00035849 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

