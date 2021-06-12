TrustSwap (SWAP) Achieves Market Cap of $85.78 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $85.78 million and $2.05 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.63 or 0.00785675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.96 or 0.08273579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00086807 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,406 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

