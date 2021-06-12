TrustVerse Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and $28.72 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00791132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.89 or 0.08381201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086968 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

