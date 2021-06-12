TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.06% of TTM Technologies worth $233,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,800 shares of company stock worth $1,482,934 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.10 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.